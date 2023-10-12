CT police continue search for 3 prisoners who escaped from court holding cells

The trio was part of a group of five men who managed to get away on Wednesday afternoon as they were about to be transported to a correctional holding facility following their respective court appearances earlier that day.

CAPE TOWN - Police say their search for three awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Athlone Magistrates Court's holding cells continues.

The other two escapees were rearrested on Wednesday and were back behind bars.

The police's Malcolm Pojie: "Preliminary investigation suggests that the detainees overpowered one of the police official and disarmed him. Several shots were fired in the direction of the police officials but no one was hit or wounded. Thereafter the escapees between the ages 20 and 33 fled the scene on foot."