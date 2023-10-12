CT Palestinian Solidarity Forum urges govt to cut all ties with Israel

This came as a deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinian military group, Hamas, raged on.

CAPE TOWN - The Palestinian Solidarity Forum in Cape Town called on the South African government to sever all diplomatic, sport, education, and business ties with Israel.

They also called for international sanctions against the Middle Eastern country.

This came as a deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinian military group, Hamas, raged on.

At least 2,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which intensified on Saturday after Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

Shaniae Maharaj, chairperson of the Palestinian Solidarity Forum in Cape Town, stated that the fight was not against Jewish people but against Zionists.

"Zionism is a form of racism, it's a form of white supremacy and underpins the Israeli apartheid regime. Jews on the other hand, they're just a religious group.

"We have absolutely no problem and support their alliance with us and our struggle. A good example of this is South African Jews for a Free Palestine, SAJFP."

However, Daniel Bloch, executive director of the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies, argued that anyone who could justify the killing of civilians was supporting terrorism.

"There's no justification as to why these attacks happened over the last few days. We are calling on our government, we're calling on members of South Africa, the citizens of South Africa to condemn the acts by the terrorist organisation Hamas."