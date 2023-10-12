CT mayor to launch campaign to clamp down on extortion

There have been growing concerns about reports of an alleged extortion mafia operating in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is launching a new campaign in an attempt to clamp down on growing cases of extortion in the metro.

There have been growing concerns about reports of an alleged extortion mafia operating in Cape Town.

The city's anti-extortion campaign will be launched in Khayelitsha on Thursday morning.

Increased attacks by the so-called extortion mafia on construction workers at major building projects are impacting multi-million rand projects across the metro.

In February, city official Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed at a housing project in Delft.

Her family believes she was mistaken for a woman who had received a construction tender from the municipality.

Before the fatal shooting, the same housing project had been targeted with shootings and a petrol bombing the previous week.

The city has since put up a R1 million reward for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.