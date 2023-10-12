Crime wardens at GP schools will have minimal engagement with pupils - MEC

The Gauteng Education MEC recently announced plans to beef up security and deploy private security and crime prevention wardens to 75 high-risk schools in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said that crime prevention wardens being deployed to high-risk schools across the province would have “minimal engagement” with pupils.

The MEC recently announced plans to beef up security at 75 Gauteng schools that were identified as in need of urgent attention.

This included deploying private security guards and crime prevention wardens to these schools.

The Crime Prevention Wardens initiative was launched by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi in a bid to create jobs for the youth in the province and tackle high crime rates.

However, it faced controversy, with questions around the training provided and allegations of abuses of power having come to the fore.

Chiloane on Thursday morning said he was confident in their preparedness.

“As for the capacity of the wardens, I do believe the wardens received the necessary training to deal with the public.”

Chiloane was, however, unable to provide details on the training they received, saying the MEC for Community Safety would be better placed for this.

He said, though, their role would also be limited.

“If you would look at the whole intervention strategy we are putting in place, you would understand that even the engagement with learners will be minimal, in the extent that they are there in the morning, they are assisting the schools because the kids will be searched - including staff, they will be searched, including vendors in schools - they will be searched every day as they enter the school premises.

“It’s not that they'll be there monitoring the school, going around the school, that is for the private security we’re sourcing to assist us in the schools 24/7.”