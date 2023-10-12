Countdown for Hey Neighbour Music Festival officially begins

The ‘one of a kind’ music festival, which takes place from 8 to 10 December, has a packed line up with artists including Kendrick Lamar, HER, Khalid, Uncle Waffles, Major League and Nasty C.

JOHANNESBURG - The countdown to the Hey Neighbour Music Festival has officially begun.

The media launch of the "one of a kind" three-day festival took place on Wednesday, with scores of people gathered at Primedia's Sandton office to celebrate the moment.

The Hey Neighbour Music Festival is being hosted in South Africa for the first time in 2023, with six international artists headlining the event.

Camping, multiple stages, great music, and good food are what the Hey Neighbour Music Festival promises South Africans in December.

Company CEO Warren Le Grange said this was not an ordinary music festival but the start of a cultural phenomenon in the country.

“We want to craft every single element to detail so that every consumer, every ticket buyer can walk away with something so memorable that it will be embedded in their hearts.”

Artists such as Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R, The Chainsmokers, and Khalid are among those who will perform at the event from 8 to 10 December.

Local artists such as Uncle Waffles, Major League, Young Stunna, and Nasty C will also be performing.