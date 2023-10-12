Correctional Services Department re-arrested 90% of prison escapees in 2022/23

There are currently around 127,000 inmates in the country’s prisons, more than 100,000 of them being sentenced offenders.

CAPE TOWN - As convicted murderer Thabo Bester’s daring prison escape continues to capture news headlines,

the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says there have been far fewer escapes from its centres in the past financial year than in 2021.

Briefing Parliament on its annual report on Thursday, the department said it’s focus on tightening security measures has led to a major reduction in the number of escapes reported in 2022/23.



DCS said tightening security measures had led to the reduction of prison escapes by 90 incidents from 117 in 2021.

Chief Deputy Commissioner Joseph Katenga said: "Of the 27 escapes that occurred in the current financial year, there were 24 re-arrests - which represents 90%. Seventy percent of those re-arrests were done within a period of five days of the incident".

Three escapees however remain at large.

Katenga said tighter security measures have also led to fewer incidents of assaults in prisons from over 5,000 in 2021 to around 3,700 in the year under review.

DCS said this is noteworthy given that the prison population grew by around 10,000 in that time.

The number of unnatural deaths has also declined.