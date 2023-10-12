Construction mafia arrests imminent, says CoCT's JP Smith

Increased attacks by the so-called extortion mafia on construction workers at major building projects have impacted multi-million rand projects across the metro.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town's Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said arrests relating to the so-called construction mafias were imminent.

Smith was addressing the media at the launch of the city's anti-extortion campaign in Khayelitsha on Thursday.

Smith said investigations into reports of extortion were at an advanced stage.

"I don't wanna give too much insight into the state of the investigation, but I can tell you that those have proceeded very desirably and very rapidly in the last couple of months.

“We've made great progress in the last month. You will be seeing some arrests in the next week or two,” he added.