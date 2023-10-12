CoJ's Makhubele calls for calm from S. Africans amid Israel-Palestine conflict

The speaker’s call follows a pro-Palestinian protest in Johannesburg on Wednesday which, according to reports, saw an Israel supporter threatened.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg Speaker, Colleen Makhubele, has called for calm against the backdrop of the war currently unfolding in the Middle East.

The region descended into full-blown war at the weekend, following a surprise attack from Gaza by the militant wing of Hamas on Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Israel has since responded with a barrage of airstrikes and a complete siege of Gaza, and thousands have now been killed on both sides.

The Speaker’s call follows a pro-Palestinian protest in Johannesburg on Wednesday which, according to reports, saw an Israel supporter threatened.

“We are asking the communities to refrain from any activity that will provoke division, that will provoke agitation at this tense time.”

Makhubele said they were praying for a peaceful resolution.

“We are praying for those that have lost their loved ones, those that are affected and impacted by this conflict. We are supporting both our communities at this point and our offices are open for those who need assistance in the City of Johannesburg, those that may be suffering from trauma and shock of the developing events.”