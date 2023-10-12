Child rapist sentenced to 30 years direct imprisonment

The National Prosecuting Authority said the 49-year-old father of three - targeted children who visited his daughter.

WARNING: Please note that the following story contains graphic details of a child abuse.

CAPE TOWN - A child groomer and rapist has been sentenced to 30 years direct imprisonment by the Vredenburg Regional Court.

The man, who is not being named to protect his victims, was convicted of rape and committing other lewd acts on children between seven and 12 years old.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the 49-year-old father of three targeted children who visited his daughter.

He was arrested at his Vredenburg home in April 2022, after the grandmother of one of the victims reported a string of sexual offences to the police.

The NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila: "The accused was charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of using children for child pornography, a count of creation of child pornography, a count of possession of child pornography, three counts of sexual grooming of children, three counts of child rape and a count of exposure of pornography to children."

The court heard the abuse spanned over a period of nine years, between 2013 and 2022, and all the incidents occurred in the accused's family home.