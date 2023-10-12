Auditions open for 'Big Brother Mzansi' as show returns for season 4

Season 4 of Big Brother Mzansi is coming back, and the show is looking for roommates for the next run, which premieres in January 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - Big Brother Mzansi fans can get ready for the competition's fourth season.

The popular show, set to premiere in January 2024 is looking for roommates.

On Wednesday, 'X' confirmed the return of the show, which the network promised would be bigger and better.

POV: The colour of tomorrow is ready to be the money filter sana. No because uBiggie uyeza! 🔥



Future housemates, you're up! It's official, #BBMzansi S4 is on the way and entries are now open. Shoot your shot. Not to be fumbled. Enter here 👉🏾https://t.co/YUnGHI52Bd



T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/0EgEmb0gfS ' Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) October 11, 2023

Entry is free and anyone interested is required to submit a two-minute video, in addition to being a South African citizen or legal resident, and must be 21 years of age or older.

The show's selection committee said it is searching for fun-loving, imaginative, individual, and vocal housemates who are tolerant of opinions and lifestyle choices that diverge from their own.

Former housemates are not permitted to enter.

