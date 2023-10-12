ActionSA has worsened the ongoing labour dispute in Tshwane, says Brink

ActionSA recently took the decision to negotiate with striking worker unions privately. The party is unhappy with how the coalition government which it is also a part of was handling the situation.

PRETORIA - City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink on Thursday said that ActionSA worsened the ongoing labour dispute in the city by making promises to workers that it cannot fulfill.

ActionSA recently took the decision to negotiate with striking South African Municipal Workers Union privately.

The party is unhappy with how the coalition government that it is also a part of is handling the situation.

ActionSA said the municipality should go back to the negotiation table with unions over the salary increases.

However, the mayor stated there's nothing to negotiate as the city simply could not afford to pay for the increases.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Brink was arrogant in his approach to the striking City of Tshwane workers.

However, Brink, who is also the Democratic Alliance's Tshwane leader, said the coalition government remained intact despite disagreements with ActionSA over the handling of the labour strike.

Brink said ActionSA voted for the 2023/2024 budget knowing very well it included a 0% salary increase for all municipal employees.

"Creating expectations for workers that there is money which in fact there isn't, the outcome of that is going to be far worse for the workers of this city," said Brink.

The municipality also announced that it had started the process of replacing the workers it dismissed for participating in the strike.