2 JHB hospitals to be served with pre-disconnection notices over power bills

JOHANNESBURG - Two of Joburg’s main hospitals are set to be served with pre-disconnection notices on Thursday over millions of rands in unpaid electricity bills.

City Power’s carrying out cut-off operations in Hursthill on Thursday, where the entity’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, says they’re targeting defaulting businesses collectively owing about R13 million.

"This week’s cut-off operations across the City of Johannesburg are aimed at basically sending strong messages to all defaulters that City Power will not tolerate any non-payment of the services. It is also an opportunity for City Power to recover the revenue it needs to basically continue to provide essential services to the city’s residents and ensure we conduct much-needed maintenance on the infrastructure."

In addition, he said they’d also be paying “special visits” to two hospitals in the area.

"Including the hospitals in the area that include Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital to basically give them notices because they owe a combined R32 million."