11 people charged in R27m PPE fraud & corruption case in NC granted bail

The accused, who include seven officials from the Northern Cape Health Department, were charged in connection to a PPE contract irregularly awarded and paid to a company called Macronym without following proper procurement processes.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven people charged with almost R27 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud and corruption in Northern Cape were released on bail.

The accused include seven officials from the provincial Department of Health, among them former department head, Dr Dion Theys, and former CFO, Mosimanegape Gaborone, who were already facing similar charges in another case valued at around R16 million.

Theys was also recently convicted of contravening the Public Finance Management Act in connection with three leasing contracts amounting to more than R13 million.

Four businesspeople, as well as two private companies were also charged in the current matter.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said at the heart of the case, was a PPE contract that was irregularly awarded and paid to a company called Macronym without following proper procurement processes.

“The former HOD, together with his co-accused, are facing various charges, which include contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act, corruption, fraud, money laundering, as well as forgery.”

The accused made their first appearance in the dock of the Kimberley District Court on Wednesday.

“All the accused were granted bail, and they are expected to be back in court on 29 January 2024.”