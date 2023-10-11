Whereabouts of murder accused Ntanzi set to be in focus in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Several witness accounts in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have put Bongani Ntanzi in the house where the soccer star was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to continue building its case against five men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain on Wednesday.

Meyiwa was shot in what’s believed to have been a home invasion in Vosloorus in 2014.

But the murder remains unsolved, a decade later.

The whereabouts of one of the murder is again expected to take centre stage at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday morning.

He is believed to have been one of two intruders who accosted Meyiwa and his close circle of friends in October 2014.

But testimony by senior forensic analyst, Mmampshedi Masetla, couldn’t tie Ntanzi and the other accused to the crime scene.

"The donors of those reference samples were excluded as the donors of the DNA found on the swabs and the hat."

Despite these findings, Ntanzi’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

Human resources manager at Sibanye Gold, Hendrik Mulder, couldn’t give Ntanzi an alibi for the night of the murder.

"According to the clocking history, the last whereabouts can be confirmed on the 25th of October 2014, 06h57 where there was a clock out at the hostel access point."

Mulder is now expected back on the stand for further cross-examination.