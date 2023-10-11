'We are not afraid of Joe Biden, we stand in solidarity with Palestine'

Demonstrators have told Eyewitness News they chose the location in response to the American government’s announcement that it will be sending arms to Israel.

JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - About a hundred of Palestinian supporters were gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on Wednesday afternoon.

They staged a picket as a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people.

Close to 2,000 people have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians - which escalated on Saturday – when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

[WATCH] About 200 supporters of Palestine held a picket outside USA consulate offices in Sandton. TCG pic.twitter.com/t8zCodkjcq ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 11, 2023

Palestinian flags were flying high outside the US consulate offices on Sandton drive.

“Free, free Palestine,” was the dominant chant.

Many demonstrators - that came from across Johannesburg - are donning the keffiyeh, the checkered black and white scarves that have been become a symbol of solidarity with Palestine.

One demonstrator sent a message to the US president Joe Biden.

“Mr [Joe] Biden, we are not afraid of you. We stand with our Palestinian sisters and brothers. All of us here in solidarity.”

Police were on the scene, directing traffic.