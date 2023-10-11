State building separate cases against 5 accused in Nick Frischke’s disappearance

The five men accused in the German tourist’s disappearance in Cape Town in February were arrested after allegedly being found with his possessions.

CAPE TOWN - The State is building separate cases against five men accused in the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke in Cape Town.

Frischke went missing after going hiking in Hangberg near Hout Bay on 14 February and has still not been found.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Adonis, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin, and Melvin Guenantin were arrested after allegedly being found with Frischke's possessions.

They are charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm.

READ MORE:

The five accused are also being investigated for the possible murder of Frischke.

"The State can confirm that the matter was on the roll at the Wynberg Regional Court,” said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“The State requested a postponement as it plans to consolidate the four different cases involving all the accused."