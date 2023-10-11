South Africa narrowly dodges anti-doping sanctions

The matter was referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland for consideration, and until a ruling is delivered, South Africa's sports teams will be able to fly the country's flag at all events.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has spared South Africa from consequences of not complying with its updated anti-doping code - for now.

WADA confirmed receiving formal notification from the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport, disputing the allegations of non-compliance.

The matter was referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland for consideration, and until a ruling is delivered, South Africa's sports teams will be able to fly the country's flag at all events.

On Tuesday, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said South Africa's commitment to anti-doping was unquestionable.

"Of course, there are other events that are coming. There's 2024, there's 2027 bidding, there are two World Cups at the moment, and that creates a bit of anxiety and hysteria. But our purpose now is not because we want to kick the can down the road, we want to find permanent solutions," Kodwa said.