'Saying NPA isn't doing anything about state capture is dangerous' - Batohi

NPA head Shamila Batohi said although the Zondo commission detailed the extent of state capture and those involved – it did not provide a blueprint for their successful prosecution.

CAPE TOWN - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi said it’s a false narrative that not enough is being done to prosecute those involved in state capture.

On Wednesday, she Parliament’s justice committee that the NPA won’t be rushed into bringing cases to court only to be found wanting.

Despite the NPA’s first state capture trial being dismissed in the high court earlier this year - Batohi said this has not deterred the authority from pursuing other state capture matters.

It’s currently appealing the Nulane matter in which Gupta associates and Free State officials faced fraud and money laundering charges in a R25 million case.

She said many of these are highly complex matters that require specialised skills and years of work - to mount a solid legal case.

Batohi says South Africa is among only a few countries in the world currently prosecuting a former president, a former secretary-general of a ruling party, and a host of high-profile company officials.

"The narrative that the NPA is not doing anything about state capture is both wrong and dangerous."

Batohi said the NPA will only enroll cases it believes it can win.

"These matters are too important for our country. The NPA cannot and will not be rushed due to public or media pressure. This is when mistakes may happen, which the NPA cannot afford."

The investigative directorate is currently working on 34 state capture cases - involving over 200 accused.