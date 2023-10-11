SA's commitment to anti-doping unquestionable, says Kodwa

South Africa is facing possible sanctions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) for failing to comply with the world anti-doping code.

CAPE TOWN - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said that South Africa's commitment to anti-doping was unquestionable.

The agency has given South Africa until Friday to comply or run the risk of our national teams playing at international level without the country's flag on display.

However, the sports ministry and the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport (Saids) are challenging the declaration through the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS).

Minister Kodwa said that the appeal would buy South Africa some time while working on amending the legislation around doping laws.

"Of course, there are other events that are coming. There's 2024, there's 2027 bidding, there are two world cups at the moment, and that creates a bit of anxiety and hysteria. But our purpose now is not because we want to kick the can down the road, we want to find permanent solutions."