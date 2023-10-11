One of 2 KZN escaped inmates apprehended

On Tuesday, the department announced that it had launched a manhunt following the escape of two sentenced inmates.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department said it has apprehended one of the two inmates who recently escaped from KwaZulu-Natal prisons.

On Tuesday, the department announced that it had launched a manhunt following the escape of two sentenced inmates.

Thirty-four-year-old Siyabonga Sikhakhane was serving a 16-year sentence for housebreaking and theft at the Nkandla Correctional Centre while Siphamandla Gift Simelane (29) was serving two years for similar offences at the Vryheid Correctional Centre.

Departmental spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said Sikhakhane had now been rearrested.