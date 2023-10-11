Nehawu demands answers over Parly secretary Xolile George's salary hike

The union said it wasn’t consulted about changing George's approved salary by 70% to R4.4 million.

CAPE TOWN - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said it wanted answers from Parliament’s presiding officers about the salary hike approved by them for secretary to Parliament, Xolile George.

The union said it wasn’t consulted about changing his approved salary by 70% to R4.4 million.

This week, The Sunday Times exposed backroom moves to justify the increase after the National Assembly was told in May last year that George would be accepting the job at the maximum allowable salary of R2.6 million.

Nehawu represents almost 1,000 parliamentary staff.

Its branch secretary, Temba Gubula, said that members had been approaching the union with questions since the story broke.

But Gubula said that the union was not in a position to express a view on the matter until it had obtained further information from Parliament.

"We are in the process of writing to the presiding officers to seek answers as to why this decision and why the union was not taken on board prior to arriving at this decision, considering that the union was part of the panel that interviewed the secretary to Parliament."

Recruiting Xolile George for the job had been problematic for Parliament from the start because the maximum salary it could offer was only around half of what he had been earning as the CEO of the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

In a statement on Monday, Parliament denied it had been secretive about the process that led to the salary hike, saying it had been thorough and objective and came on the back of a review by an expert independent firm.