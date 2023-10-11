Naledi pulled together to bury boys who were allegedly poisoned

Leon Jele Mogagabe and Neo Khang – aged six and four respectively – died on 1 October after supposedly eating biscuits purchased from a nearby spaza shop.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Soweto has pulled together to pay for the funerals of the two boys who died allegedly of food poisoning.

The incident shocked the community of Naledi, southwest of Johannesburg.

The boys were laid to rest on Wednesday in a joint funeral service.

As the small coffins of the two boys were being carried out of the Naledi Community Hall, political parties, civic organisations, church groups and everyone who attended the service sang in unison.

Most of the speakers at the funeral service said the incident should galvanise the community to work together.

The spokesperson for the Khang family, Florence Khang, said a lot of people in Soweto and beyond have offered them assistance.

"They want justice to prevail, and we want the truth. The community is mourning they want to know what happened. We are all waiting."

Eyewitness News has learned that the two surviving boys from the incident have been discharged from hospital.