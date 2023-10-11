Lamola welcomes new inquest findings on Imam Haron's death

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s finding that anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, did not die by accident.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s finding that anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, did not die by accident.

Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare on Monday handed down his judgment in the reopened inquest into Haron’s death.

Briefing Parliament’s justice committee on Tuesday, Lamola said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would now deal with the matter.

"We welcome the finding of the Western Cape High Court on the late Imam Abdullah Haron inquest finding that he was tortured to death and did not fall down the steps as the apartheid police had claimed. The law will now take its normal course and the NPA will attend to the matter."

Lamola also told MPs that Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and apartheid crimes were also being looked at.

"This case demonstrates our commitment to deal with the TRC matters."