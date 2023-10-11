Labit's France 'relieved' with Dupont return

Influential scrum-half Dupont, 2021's World Rugby player of the year, was given the green light by his surgeon to return to full training this week after having an operation on a broken cheekbone.

PARIS - France attack coach Laurent Labit said on Tuesday it was "a relief" to have captain Antoine Dupont back training and in line to play South Africa in this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

Influential scrum-half Dupont, 2021's World Rugby player of the year, was given the green light by his surgeon to return to full training this week after having an operation on a broken cheekbone.

"Every time a player returns of course we're relieved," Labit told reporters before Sunday's game in Paris.

"It's an extra strength for the team.

"He knows his role, we're satisfied with his return," Labit added.

Dupont last played during 21 September's win over Namibia when he was helped off the pitch following a high tackle.

"If Antoine Dupont is on the field on Sunday it's because he's at 100% of his mental and physical capabilities," Labit said.

"When he's at 100% it's difficult to man-mark him.

"But for us he remains a player like anyone else, obviously an important player," he added.

Toulouse's Dupont, 26, tested out using a head guard for the first time during Tuesday's training session in the leafy western suburb of Rueil-Malmaison.

"We wanted to check if it impacted his vision," Labit said.

"His hearing too, even if Rueil-Malmaison doesn't have the same sound or atmosphere as the Stade de France.

"A decision will be made at the end of the week.

"We don't need to organise a boxing fight for him to know if he can play on Sunday," he added.