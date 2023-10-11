Kwena Mangope announced ActionSA's premier candidate for the North West

Mangope is a retired brigadier general of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and is the son of the late Bophuthatswana leader, Lucas Mangope.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba announced Kwena Mangope as the party’s premier candidate for the North West province.

Mangope is a retired brigadier general of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and is the son of the late Bophuthatswana leader, Lucas Mangope.

He was welcomed to the party’s ranks in 2021, following ActionSA’s breakout during the local government elections, and was appointed North West chairperson.

On Wednesday, Mashaba expressed confidence that Mangope was the perfect candidate to lead the party’s North West structure to victory during the 2024 general elections.

Mangope spent 40 years of his life serving the Bophuthatswana and South African military forces until his retirement a few years ago.

Mashaba has entrusted him with growing the party’s following in the province.

“ActionSA is now ready to take our party to the next level of development. When I first approached this gentleman, I thought I was taking a chance. But fortunately enough, risk is part of my DNA.”

Mangope is the first premier candidate for ActionSA.