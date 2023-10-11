Joburg Water: Rapid population growth major cause for huge hike in consumption

High water consumption in Johannesburg has been a partial reason that the metro was experiencing water supply issues recently, with the entity saying it was unable to supply water in line with the growing demand.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water said the rapid population growth in the city was one of the major causes for the drastic increase in water consumption.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, the entity's senior networks manager, Logan Moonsamy, said that high water consumption partially led to the shortage of water in the municipality.

Parts of the metro are experiencing low water pressure, while taps are completely dry in other areas.

Moonsamy said that while consumption in the city drastically increased, the entity was unable to supply water in line with the growing demand.

"One of the main reasons is that people see Johannesburg as a means for better opportunity and employment and that is why they flock there."

But Moonsamy said that planning on how to handle population growth was out of Johannesburg Water's jurisdiction.

"Even so, that is part of the planning that the city and the province would look at."

He said the entity was, however, committed to improving water infrastructure despite of the current financial constraints.