Joburg Water cancels planned shutdown due to technical and risk challenges

Some parts of the city remain without consistent water supply due to challenges with the utility's infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has cancelled its planned shutdown in the West of Johannesburg as water demand continues to surpass supply.

Joburg Water said it cancelled the planned shutdown - which was set to take place on Wednesday due to technical and risk challenges.

Areas including Florida, Florida Hills and Roodeport are dealing with low pressure and no water.

Joburg Water said infrastructure in the area is extremely strained and has resorted to isolating some of the reservoirs between 9pm and 4am to build capacity.

Owing to this, the utility says carrying out the planned shutdown will pose technical challenges.

Residents across the city have been urged to use water sparingly and adhere to the restrictions that are in place to reduce demand.

Joburg Water added that water tankers have been deployed to the affected areas.