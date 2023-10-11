If govt must enact a law to enforce equal pay in sport, it will do so - Kodwa

Sports and Recreation Minister Zizi Kodwa said he had engaged with sporting federations and the corporate sector to address and deal with the issue of gender parity.

CAPE TOWN - Sports and Recreation Minister Zizi Kodwa has not ruled out the possibility of legislation to enforce equal payment for national sports codes.

He said he had engaged with sporting federations and the corporate sector to address and deal with the issue of gender parity.

Kodwa was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday where he was grilled on matters impacting South African sport.

Minister Zizi Kodwa was asked whether his department had any plans, in collaboration with the professional sports fraternity, to “forge a social compact” to ensure parity amongst men and women in professional soccer.

Kodwa said he'd had engagements with federations and these were starting to bear fruit.

He said that the government would go as far as creating legislation to ensure gender parity in sport.

"The issue of parity, therefore it is important to understand in the context of policy of the governing party and government, that if it means we must enact a law to enforce parity, we shall do so."

He said government also had to continue supporting women in sport beyond just remuneration and salary benefits.