Human Rights Watch unpacks legalities around Israel-Palestine conflict

Human Rights Watch spokesperson Ahmed Benchemsi said the international humanitarian laws that apply to the conflict in the Middle East are called "the laws of war".

CAPE TOWN - Human Rights Watch has unpacked some of the legalities surrounding the war that is playing out in the Middle East.

This comes after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing hundreds and taking others hostage on Saturday.

In response, Israeli fighter jets since bombarded large parts of the Gaza Strip, also resulting in major casualties.

READ MORE:

Human Rights Watch spokesperson Ahmed Benchemsi said the international humanitarian laws that apply to the conflict in the Middle East are called "the laws of war".

"If I had to identify one essential bedrock of laws of war, it is that civilians should always be kept aside of hostilities and that all armed forces on both sides have the obligation to do their very best to avoid civilian casualties."

Benchemsi highlighted Hamas's hostage-taking and Israel’s blocking off of electricity and food supply to Palestinians as war crimes.

"Using starvation as a weapon of war - starvation of civilian populations - that is undoubtedly a war crime, it is also collective punishment."



Benchemsi said the Human Rights Watch was documenting all the violations and would continue exposing them to the media and the United Nations.