GRAPHICS: Making sense of the 2022 Census

JOHANNESBURG - Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka presented the results of the 2022 Census to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The data delved deeper than just a count of the number of people and households in South Africa. The census broke down the data by age, race, the languages spoken in the country, education and access to water and electricity amongst other findings.

Eyewitness News looks at some of the key findings: