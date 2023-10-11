Families of 2 Soweto boys who ate supposedly poisened biscuits seek closure

Police have opened inquest dockets to the deaths of six-year-old Leon Jele Mogagabe and four-year-old Leon Khang.

SOWETO - The families of the two Soweto boys who died allegedly after eating poisonous biscuits say they are still looking for closure.

Police have opened inquest dockets into the deaths of six-year-old Leon Jele Mogagabe and four-year-old Leon Khang.

The pair died early in October after ingesting biscuits they bought from a spaza shop in Naledi.

A funeral service was held for the two boys at the Naledi Community Hall in Soweto on Wednesday.

Tshepo Williams laid his grandson Mogagabe to rest with a heavy heart.

Williams said the six-year-old’s death certificate says he died unnaturally.

He added that the exact cause of death is still unknown: “The investigation will be the one that tells us who are the culprits to this because pointing fingers is another thing... so we'll just have to let the law take its course."

The police told Eyewitness News that results of the blood and biscuits samples were still outstanding.