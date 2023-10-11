Go

Families of 2 Soweto boys who ate supposedly poisened biscuits seek closure

Police have opened inquest dockets to the deaths of six-year-old Leon Jele Mogagabe and four-year-old Leon Khang.

Six-year-old Leon Jele Magagbe and four-year-old Neo Khang, who got fatally ill in early October after ingesting biscuits they purchased from a spaza shop in Naledi were laid to rest on 11 October 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
11 October 2023 14:01

SOWETO - The families of the two Soweto boys who died allegedly after eating poisonous biscuits say they are still looking for closure.

The pair died early in October after ingesting biscuits they bought from a spaza shop in Naledi.

A funeral service was held for the two boys at the Naledi Community Hall in Soweto on Wednesday.

Tshepo Williams laid his grandson Mogagabe to rest with a heavy heart.

Williams said the six-year-old’s death certificate says he died unnaturally.

He added that the exact cause of death is still unknown: “The investigation will be the one that tells us who are the culprits to this because pointing fingers is another thing... so we'll just have to let the law take its course."
The police told Eyewitness News that results of the blood and biscuits samples were still outstanding.

