EThekwini municipality expects to spend over R25m to host 2023 Samas

Durban is set to host the two-day award ceremony on 17 and 18 November, with the metro estimating that the event will inject R63 million into the city’s GDP.

The municipality said the money would be used for various purposes, including catering and security.

Thousands are expected to gather in Durban for the event.

The eThekwini Metro said it expects a R63 million cash injection into the city's Growth Domestic Product (GDP) because of the event.

"Durban has once again been announced as the city of choice to stage the 29th South African Music Awards,” said city spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

“Mayor Mxolisi [Kaunda] said hosting the event will further instil confidence of the city's readiness to host visitors over the summer season."

The municipality’s expected R25 million hosting expenditure needs to be approved by council.