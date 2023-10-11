DA calls for urgent intervention to curb rising racial tensions at Tuks

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for an urgent intervention to curb the escalating racial tensions at the University of Pretoria.

On Monday, the youth wing of AfriForum plastered stickers saying "No whites allowed" and "Blacks only" near the Hatfield campus entrance gates.

The organisation said this was a publicity stunt in response to an incident where the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFF SC) allegedly blocked white students from entering the university.

The EFF SC has denied this.

However, DA higher education spokesperson, Chantel King, said the party had lodged a complaint against the EFF SC with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

"Considering various allegations surrounding racial incidents have been levelled, the university council should have intervened long before the situation escalated. Campuses must be accessible to all students. University councils cannot remain tight-lipped when such incidents occur on campus."