Cape Town Marathon road closures

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend, with a number of road closures in place for the event. See how the road closures affect you:

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend.

Proceedings will kick off with a trail run and a fun run in and around the CBD on Saturday, 14 October.

The main event, the marathon, takes place on Sunday, 15 October and will see 20,000 runners take to the streets of Cape Town.

The road closures for the various events are listed below:

ATLANTIC SEABOARD ROAD CLOSURES 9-16 October 2023

Vlei Rd, Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Helen Suzman Blvd - Full Closure - 9 Oct, 08h00 16 Oct, 14h00



Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Stephan Way, Mc Donald's Access Rd - Full Closure - 11 Oct, 14h00 16 Oct, 14h00



P12 Parking Partial Closure / No access on 15 Oct 13 Oct, 05h00 15 Oct, 14h00



P13 Parking Partial Closure / No access on 15 Oct 13 Oct, 05h00 15 Oct, 14h00



P14 Parking No access on 15 Oct from 06h00 - 14h00 15 Oct, 06h00 15 Oct, 14h00



TRAIL RUN CLOSURES - Saturday, 14 October 2023

Somerset/Main Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00



High Level Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00



Joubert Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00



Ocean View Dr - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00



Springbok Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00



Kloof Nek Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h30 14h30



Kloof Rd - Caution runners - 07h00 12h00



FUN RUN ROAD CLOSURES - Saturday, 14 October 2023

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd between Stephan Way & Beach Rd - Full Closure (Local access allowed to Metropolitan Golf Course - See Area Detour Plan for Details) - 06h30 08h30



Beach Rd between Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Helen Suzman Blvd -Seaside Lane Closed. No Parking Allowed. (Local Acces Allowed - See Area Detour Plans for Details) - 06h30 10h00



Beach Rd between Three Anchor Bay Rd & Queen Rd - Inbound Lanes Closed. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 10h00



Beach Rd between Queens Rd & St John's Rd - Outbound Lanes Closed. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 09h00



Rothesay Place between Beach Rd & Bay Rd - Northbound Lane Closed. No Parking Allowed - 07h00 09h30



Bay Rd between Rothesay Place & Alexander Place - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 07h00 09h30



MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES - Sunday, 15 October 2023

Atlantic Seaboard

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd between Stephan Way & Beach Rd - Full Closure (Local access allowed to Metropolitan Golf

Course via Bay Rd until 06h00 - See Area Detour Plan for Details)- 04h00 to 08h00

Course via Bay Rd until 06h00 - See Area Detour Plan for Details)- 04h00 to 08h00

Beach Rd between Surrey Pl & Portswood Dr - 04h00 to 08h00



Haul Rd between Oceana PB Club & Beach Rd - Access to Powerboat Club for launching from Granger Bay Blvd (through Water Front) - 04h00 to 08h00



Granger Bay Blvd between Helen Suzman Blvd & Granger Bay Rd - Allow crossing of Beach Rd until just before first runners arrive - 06h00 to 07h45



Portswood Rd between Granger Bay Rd & Helen Suzman Blvd - 05h00 to 08h00



Helen Suzman Blvd (Inbound) from Granger Bay Circle to Buitengracht St - Inbound Lanes Closed. Ambulance access accommodated. No Access on Sunday from 06h00 to 07h15 - 05h45 to 08h00



Buitengracht Str between Helen Suzman Blvd & Dock Rd - 3 left Outbound Lanes Closed. Dock Rd Intersection to close at 06h00 and open at 07h45 - 05h30 08h15



Helen Suzman Blvd Outbound between Buitengracht Str & Granger Bay Blvd - Lane Closed for Park and Ride - 03h00 06h00



Dock Rd between South Arm Rd & Buitengracht St - 05h45 to 07h50



Walter Sisulu Ave between Buitengracht St (inbound) & Buitengracht St (outbound) - 05h45 to 07h50



Nelson Mandela Blvd between Dock Rd & Searle St Outbound Lanes Closed - 05h00 to 09h00



Somerset Rd between Granger Bay Blvd & Buitengracht St Inbound Lanes Closed. Outbound lane is a contra-flow and Grange Bay Blvd Circle is open. No Parking allowed on Inbound Lane - 06h00 to 13h30



Main Rd between Three Anchor Bay Rd & Granger Bay Blvd - Inbound Lanes Closed. Outbound lane is a contra-flow and Grange Bay Blvd Circle is open. No Parking allowed on Inbound Lane - 06h00 to 13h30



Three Anchor Bay Rd between Main Rd & Beach Rd - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 14h00



Beach Rd Helen between Suzman Blvd & Queens Rd - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 03h00 to 14h30



Buitengracht St between Riebeek St Inbound & Somerset Rd Inbound - Intersection closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 07h15. Accommodations across closed road allowed after 11h15. Detour to Somerset Rd - Granger Bay Blvd - Helen Suzman Blvd - 06h45 to 12h30



Helen Suzman Blvd between Beach Rd & Granger Bay Blvd - Inbound Lanes Closed - 06h00 to 14h30



Helen Suzman Blvd between Beach Rd & Granger Bay Blvd - Outbound Lanes Closed - 06h00 to 14h30



Buitengracht St between Riebeek St Inbound & Somerset Rd Inbound - Intersection closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 07h15. Accommodations across closed road allowed after 11h15 Detour to Somerset Rd - Granger Bay Blvd - Helen Suzman Blvd - 06h45 to 12h30



CBD, Zonnebloem, District Six

Nelson Mandela Blvd between Dock Rd & Searle St - Outbound Lanes Closed - 05h00 to 09h00



Nelson Mandela Blvd Onramp between Hertzog Blvd & Nelson Mandela Blvd - 05h00 to 09h00



Nelson Mandela Blvd Onramp between Newmarket St & Nelson Mandela Blvd - Build of Refreshment Station in onramp

lanes - 04h00 to 09h00

lanes - 04h00 to 09h00

Newmarket St between Strand St & Russell St - 06h15 to 12h15



Russell St between New Market Str & Sir Lowry Rd - Full Closure - 06h15 to 12h15



Sir Lowry St between Christiaan Barnard St / Tennant St Russell St - Full Closure. Contraflow btw Russell St. & Tennant St No

Parking Allowed - 06h30 12h15

Parking Allowed - 06h30 12h15

Sir Lowry St between Christiaan Barnard St / Tennant St Darling St - Full Closure. Contraflow btw Darling St. & Tennant St No

Parking Allowed- 06h30 to 12h15

Parking Allowed- 06h30 to 12h15

Tennant St Northbound between Darling St / Hanover St Sir Lowry Rd - Full Closure. Contraflow btw Sir Lowry Rd & Darling / Hanover St. on Southbound carriageway. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h15



Darling St Northbound between Primrose St Buitenkant / Castle St - Inbound Lanes closed. Contra-flow btw Buitenkant / Castle St. & St No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h15



Darling St Southbound between Sir Lowry St Tennant St - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h00. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h15



Darling St between Castle St Plein St - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h00. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h30



Plein / St Johns / Hatfield St Darling St Orange St - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 to 12h30



Orange St between Hatfield St Long St - Outbound Lanes Closed. Motorists to detour Kloof St - Rheede St - Orange St to exit City. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 to 12h45



Long St between Wale St & Orange St - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 to 13h00



Long St between Strand St & Wale St - Full Closure. Build of refreshment station at 05h00. No Parking Allowed - 05h00 to 13h00



Long St between Riebeek St & Strand St - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 to 13h00



Riebeek St between Long St & Bree St - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed. Motorists coming up Long St to turn left at Riebeek St ONLY - 06h30 to 12h45



Riebeek St between Buitengracht St & Bree St Southbound Closure. No Parking Allowed. Motorists coming down Bree St to turn left at Riebeek St ONLY - 06h30 to 12h45



Buitengracht St between Riebeek St Inbound & Somerset Rd Inbound - Intersection closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 07h15.

Accommodations across closed road allowed after 11h15. Detour to Somerset Rd - Granger Bay Blvd - Helen Suzman Blvd - 06h45 to 12h30



Observatory, Salt River, Woodstock

Searle Street between Nelson Mandela Blvd / N2 Sir Lowry Rd - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 05h30 to 09h00



Sir Lowry / Victoria Rd between Salt River Rd & Searle St - Inbound Lanes Closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h00. Contra-flow between N2 to Searle St. No Parking Allowed - 04h30 to 09h20



Main Rd between N2 & Salt River Rd - Inbound Lanes Closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h00. No Parking Allowed. Contra-flow between N2 to Searle St. Emergency Access at Groote Schuur Dr/Main Rd. Emergency Access allowed from Browning Str / Nelson Mandela Blvd Inbound -05h30 09h30



Liesbeek Parkway between Station Rd & N2 Southbound - Lanes closed. Motorists travelling on Northbound Lane to to turn left at Station Rd -06h00 11h30



Liesbeek Parkway/Malta Rd between Station Rd & Lower Main Rd - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h45 - 06h00 to 11h45



Albert Rd between Lower Main Rd & Salt River Circle - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h45. No Parking Allowed -06h00 12h00



Voortrekker Rd between Transnet Entrance & Salt River Circle - Full Closure - 06h00 to 12h00



Albert Rd between Salt River Circle & Lower Church Str - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h45. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h00



Lower Church Str between Beach Rd & Albert Rd - Southbound Closure - 06h00 to 12h00



Albert Rd / New Market Str between Lower Church St & Russell St - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h45. Accommodation for residents to leave via Davison Rd. No Parking Allowed - 06h15 to 12h15



Mowbray, Newlands, Claremont Rondebosch