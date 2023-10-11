Bogus doctor Matthew Lani doesn't have matric certificate, confirms GP Education
The department said Lani was initially enrolled at the Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg, adding that while there, he was referred to a special educational needs school.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that bogus doctor Matthew Lani does not have a matric certificate.
The department said Lani was initially enrolled at the Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007.
It added while there, he was referred to a learners with special educational needs school.
READ: Gauteng Health Dept opens criminal case against so-called 'Dr Matthew Lani’
The popular TikToker has been making headlines after it emerged that he was practising as a medical doctor without the necessary qualifications.
@miyie2003 yhoo u Dr Matthew😭🤣🤣🤣 #fyp #trendingvideo ♬ original sound - miyie2003
The department also said Lani disappeared from the schooling system after 2012 and re-emerged in 2016 after registering at the Fourways Adult Centre as a part-time student. He wrote three subjects but passed one.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "Based on these records, and further verified information at our disposal from Umalusi, we can confirm that Matthew Bongani Lani indeed does not possess a matric certificate."
NO RECORD OF MATRIC CERTIFICATE FOR BOGUS DR MATTHEW LANI' Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) October 11, 2023
@EducationGP1 can confirm that there is no existing record of a National Senior Certificate (NSC), or matric certificate, for Matthew Bongani Lani, who has been masquerading on social media as a medical practitioner. pic.twitter.com/obb9cfyOb5