Go

Bogus doctor Matthew Lani doesn't have matric certificate, confirms GP Education

The department said Lani was initially enrolled at the Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg, adding that while there, he was referred to a special educational needs school.

27-year-old Matthew Lani, who claimed to be a medical doctor. The Gauteng health department has since opened a criminal case against him. Pictures: Facebook/Twitter screenshot
27-year-old Matthew Lani, who claimed to be a medical doctor. The Gauteng health department has since opened a criminal case against him. Pictures: Facebook/Twitter screenshot
11 October 2023 15:07

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that bogus doctor Matthew Lani does not have a matric certificate.

The department said Lani was initially enrolled at the Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007.

It added while there, he was referred to a learners with special educational needs school.

READ: Gauteng Health Dept opens criminal case against so-called 'Dr Matthew Lani’

The popular TikToker has been making headlines after it emerged that he was practising as a medical doctor without the necessary qualifications.

@miyie2003 yhoo u Dr Matthew😭🤣🤣🤣 #fyp #trendingvideo ♬ original sound - miyie2003

The department also said Lani disappeared from the schooling system after 2012 and re-emerged in 2016 after registering at the Fourways Adult Centre as a part-time student. He wrote three subjects but passed one.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "Based on these records, and further verified information at our disposal from Umalusi, we can confirm that Matthew Bongani Lani indeed does not possess a matric certificate."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA