Bogus doctor Matthew Lani doesn't have matric certificate, confirms GP Education

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that bogus doctor Matthew Lani does not have a matric certificate.

The department said Lani was initially enrolled at the Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007.

It added while there, he was referred to a learners with special educational needs school.

The popular TikToker has been making headlines after it emerged that he was practising as a medical doctor without the necessary qualifications.

The department also said Lani disappeared from the schooling system after 2012 and re-emerged in 2016 after registering at the Fourways Adult Centre as a part-time student. He wrote three subjects but passed one.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "Based on these records, and further verified information at our disposal from Umalusi, we can confirm that Matthew Bongani Lani indeed does not possess a matric certificate."