ANC NWC appoints Xhakaza as convenor of task team in Ekurhuleni

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee has appointed Doctor Xhakaza as convener of the party in Ekurhuleni.

This after the high court found last year’s chaotic regional conference to be unlawful, setting aside its outcomes.

Xhakaza lost out on the position of regional chair to Mzwandile Masina, this as the conference quarantined 19 votes which could have swung the contest in his favour.

The court’s judgment also called for a re-run of Ekurhuleni’s eighth regional conference.

Doctor Xhakaza, after being denied an opportunity to lead one of the ANC’s largest regions in Gauteng, will now be in charge of its new task team.

He will be seconded by Eric Xayiya, who previously served as former Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s advisor.

Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who has been at odds with the ANC's provincial leadership over a decision to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in some of Gauteng’s metros has been appointed regional coordinator.

For some, this is a team that’s well-placed to end the working relationship with the EFF.

However, these and several others in the team are likely to be instructed to unite the party and to ensure a conference without last year’s violence takes place.

Eyewitness News understands the new RTT is due to meet with the ANC's national and provincial office bearers on Wednesday afternoon.