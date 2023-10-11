An estimated 16-month wait before Prasa railway line reopens, Scopa told

The central line, which runs through Nyanga, Chris Hani, Khayelitsha, and Mitchells Plain has not been operating due to vandalism and theft since 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Commuters could wait 16 more months before the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa's) central railway line in Cape Town is fully restored.

Various stakeholders, including national and local government, joined Prasa on Wednesday to give Parliament's standing committee on standing accounts (Scopa) feedback on the process since their last meeting in August.

Government officials at the Scopa meeting agreed that progress was being made to reopen the line.

Limited rail services between Cape Town, Langa, and Nyanga have been operating since July this year.

However, the Housing Development Agency (HDA) told officials that the entire relocation process, of moving more than 2,600 households who have been occupying a large section of the line, can only be completed in February 2025.

The HDA's Ndumiso Nkumazi said development on a plot of Prasa-owned land on Stock Road in the Philippi area had already begun.

Nkumazi told Scopa that an urgent assessment to ensure that the land is suitable for human settlement has now been done.

“This assessment was completed on the 13 September and the main outcomes of that is that the land is largely suitable, however, there are critical measures that will have to be put in place to ensure safety for the households."

Nkumazi said the entire relocation process will cost about R150 million.