2 Soweto children who died of suspected food poisoning laid to rest

Six-year-old Leon Jele Magagbe and four-year-old Neo Khang got fatally ill in early October after ingesting biscuits they purchased from a spaza shop in Naledi.

JOHANNESBURG - The two Soweto children who died after allegedly eating poisonous biscuits are being laid to rest on Saturday.

A joint funeral service was held at the Naledi Community Hall in Soweto on Wednesday.

The community hall overflowed with mourners dressed in black.

Civic organisations, political parties and community members came out in their numbers to support the Khang and Magagbe families.

Magagbe’s short obituary said his nickname was captain as he was the only son from his parents.

Khang was a Grade R pupil at Khauhelo Primary School. His family described him as their most handsome and brightest flower.