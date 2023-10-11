1 person killed, another wounded in Langa shooting

A witness said that one of the victims died on the scene while the other was taken to hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Police responded to a crime scene in Langa where two people have been shot in an apparent robbery.

An eyewitness at the scene, who fears being named, described how the incident in Washington Street, Langa, unfolded.

She said that at about 8am she was in her home when she heard gunshots.

When she went outside, she witnessed two men with balaclavas approach a white vehicle opposite the Boxer supermarket.

She said that one of the men looked like he was standing watch.

"The other one, he takes the persons in the front out of the car, forces them to the ground, goes into the car and opens the boot and takes out a big gun."

She said the suspect then gave the gun to his accomplice.

"After that, they took the big gun, closed the boot and goes to the passenger and shoots him in the head. The one who was the driver, he was lying in blood on his stomach."

