World Anti-doping Agency ruffles SA's sports scene

The agency's compliance review committee said South Africa is no longer compliant with the world anti-doping code. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said they're working tirelessly to ensure compliance.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has said the looming sanctions from the World Anti-doping Agency (Wada) will not have any impact on South African sporting team participating at various international competitions currently.

It added that laws around doping must be updated by the end of this week.

If South Africa fails to comply, the country runs the risk of its national teams playing at international level without the country’s flag displayed.

Minister Kodwa gave an update on Tuesday about sanctions being taken by the government to ensure compliance with the 2021 Wada code.

South Africa is running out of time to comply with the code.

This could be preventing our sports teams from having our flag flying on display at the rugby and cricket world cups currently underway in France and India, respectively.

South African institute for drug-free sports CEO Khalid Galant said they'll be filing an appeal with the doping agency on Tuesday, to dispute the non-compliance declaration.

"I've made a special request to the leader of government business for the bill to be fast racked through a parliamentary system," said Kodwa

Kodwa added that they have until May next year to remedy the situation.