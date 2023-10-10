Two Soweto boys who died of suspected food poisoning to be laid to rest

Residents will gather at the Naledi Community Hall to pay their last respects to four-year-old Neo Khang and six-year-old Leon Jele passed away on 1 October after sharing a packet of biscuits they bought from a local spaza shop.

JOHANNESBURG - The two boys who died allegedly after consuming biscuits from a spaza shop in Soweto will be laid to rest on Tuesday morning.

Four-year-old Neo Khang and six-year-old Leon Jele passed away last week after sharing a packet of pink-flavoured biscuits.

While police are still investigating the matter, two girls aged between 4 and 6 are currently fighting for their lives in ICU.

It's a sad day for the community of Soweto, where residents will gather at the Naledi Community Hall to pay their last respects to two children who died under unknown circumstances.

The families of Khang and Jele will need to bear the brunt of burying their children, even though they don't know what exactly claimed their lives.

A community leader told Eyewitness News that Tuesday's funeral service should raise awareness about the sale of illicit foods at township corner stores.

While the community mourns the two children, residents are hopeful that the other two who are in ICU will live.