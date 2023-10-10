Steenbras River Gorge & Crystal Pools hiking trails shut for repairs after storm

The City of Cape Town said that the Steenbras River Gorge and Crystal Pools hiking trail will remain closed this hiking season due to extensive damage caused by the storm.

CAPE TOWN - The devastating effects caused by adverse weather conditions that struck the Western Cape over last month’s heritage weekend are still being felt widely.

While work is continuing to get popular destinations fixed and ready to welcome visitors over the holiday season, some places will not be ready in time.

The inclement weather resulted in severe flooding of the Steenbras Nature Reserve and along Clarence Drive near Gordon's Bay.

Rivers have been diverted and entire sections of the Steenbras River Gorge and Crystal Pools hiking trail have been washed away and will take some time to repair.

Deputy mayor and Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews: "The city normally opens bookings for the hiking trail on 1 October annually. Unfortunately, given the feedback from reserve staff, we have decided to accept no bookings for this hiking season. It will take considerable time to do the necessary repairs. We will keep the public informed and apologise in advance for the disappointment."