Some townships identified as threats to safety of CoCT municipal staff

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town townships have been identified as security threats to City of Cape Town staff who deliver basic services.

Residents in Khayelitsha, Crossroads, Philippi, Gugulethu, and Brown's Farm reported that they weren't aware that municipal workers were robbed.

Meanwhile, Khayelitsha community leader, Khayalethu Kama, stated that residents were willing to help and called on the city to communicate with community leaders before dispatching service providers.

"We arrange the neighbourhood watches so when those trucks come in the morning, they come to our offices as ward councillors, then the neighbourhood watches also report to our offices every morning. So, then they can get a neighbourhood watch, then they can go to resolve the fault."