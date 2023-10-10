Sevilla appoint former Uruguay boss Diego Alonso

The 48-year-old Alonso is the fourth coach at the cash-strapped club in the past 12 months.

SPAIN, MADRID - La Liga strugglers Sevilla have appointed former Uruguay national coach Diego Alonso to oversee the remainder of the season, the Spanish club said Tuesday.

Europa League champions Sevilla sit 14th, with only two wins from their first eight games.

Alonso took Uruguay to the Qatar World Cup in 2022 but failed to get through the qualifying round and was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa.

His greatest success as a coach came with Mexican outfits Pachuca and Monterrey where he won the regional Champions League in both 2017 and 2019.

He played at several Spanish clubs including Espanol, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Racing Santander and Real Murcia.

Sevilla sacked coach Jose Luis Mendilibar on Sunday after a poor start to the season.

The 62-year-old was appointed in March and helped steer the Andalusian club to a record-extending seventh Europa League trophy in May, as well as away from the threat of relegation last season.

Mendilibar helped Sevilla beat Manchester United and Juventus on the road to the Europa League final, where his team won on penalties against Jose Mourinho's Roma.