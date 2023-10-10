Setting Sail into Indulgence and Adventure

Cruising has evolved beyond just a mode of transportation; it has become an experience.

THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE.

Cruising has evolved beyond just a mode of transportation; it has become an experience. And when it comes to an unforgettable cruise experience, NCL’s Norwegian Prima® is a ship that deserves the spotlight. With its impressive array of features and highlights, the ship offers a cruise holiday experience like no other. Here is a sneak peak of some of the top things to love about Norwegian Prima (also follow Flight Centre across social media channels during October 2023 as they explore and share what the ship has to offer):

1. Spacious and Modern Staterooms

One of the first things you'll notice when you step aboard the Norwegian Prima is the spacious and modern staterooms. From comfortable interiors to stunning ocean views, the ship's accommodations are designed for relaxation and sophistication. Many staterooms even feature private balconies for that extra touch of indulgence.

2. Innovative Infinity Beach Club

The Infinity Beach Club is a game-changer in cruise ship design. This transformative space offers a pool, loungers, and a bar by day. And by night, it turns into an outdoor lounge with superb live music and entertainment. But the real star of the show is the glass walkway that extends over the ocean, providing breathtaking views.

3. Culinary Excellence

Foodies, rejoice! Norwegian Prima boasts over a dozen restaurants, ranging from fine dining to casual eateries. Savor exquisite dishes prepared by world-class chefs and enjoy the flexibility of dining whenever and wherever you please, thanks to Norwegian Cruise Line's FreestyleDining concept.

4. Award winning Entertainment

Prepare to be dazzled by award winning shows in the ship's multi-level theatre. With a diverse range of performances, from musicals to acrobatics, you'll be treated to world-class entertainment that rivals what you'd find in any major city.

5. The Haven by Norwegian®

For those who seek the ultimate experience, The Haven by Norwegian® offers a private enclave of spacious and luxurious suites. Guests of The Haven has exclusive access to their own restaurant, lounge, and courtyard, providing a VIP experience like no other.

6. Casino at Sea

Feeling lucky? The Casino at Sea offers a thrilling array of games, from slots to blackjack. Whether you're a seasoned gambler or just looking for some casual fun, this onboard casino adds an element of excitement to your cruise.

7. Innovative Waterfront Promenade

The waterfront promenade is a unique feature that allows you to stroll right along the edge of the ship, providing stunning ocean views and access to outdoor dining and bars. It's the perfect place to unwind and take in the sea breeze.

8. High-Speed Internet and Connectivity

Stay connected even at sea with the ship's high-speed internet and connectivity options. Share your adventures in real-time, stay in touch with loved ones, or catch up on work if you must.

9. Family-Friendly Amenities

Traveling with the family? Norwegian Prima has you covered with an array of family-friendly amenities, including kids' and teen clubs, splash parks, and family-friendly dining options. It's a vacation the whole family will cherish.

10. Exciting Shore Excursions

While onboard amenities are impressive, the exciting shore excursions take you to some of the most captivating destinations in the world. Explore ancient ruins, snorkel in crystal-clear waters, or immerse yourself in local cultures during guided adventures.

NCL’s Norwegian Prima is a ship that redefines the cruise experience. From premium accommodations to world-class entertainment, innovative design to culinary delights, it offers something for everyone. Whether you're seeking relaxation or adventure, indulgence, or family fun, the Norwegian Prima sets the stage for an unforgettable voyage. So, step aboard and let the magic of this remarkable cruise ship take you on a journey you'll treasure forever.

Flight Centre’s dedicated cruise team is ready to assist you, contact us on 0877405020 or visit flightcentre.co.za Your dream cruise awaits!