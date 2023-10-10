Senior forensic analyst to continue giving evidence in Meyiwa trial on Tuesday

The analyst, Mmampshedi Masetla, testified on Monday about the DNA evidence that was collected from the house where the Bafana Bafana captain was murdered in October 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior forensic analyst will continue to give evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday morning.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Among the items that were tested for DNA evidence from Khumalo's house were the crutches being used by Meyiwa's friend, Tumelo Madlala.

Masetla testified about the results.

“There was not enough DNA on the crutches.”

These were also the crutches that the people in the house claimed they used to beat the intruders with.

On Monday, Masetla also informed the court that the DNA on the checkered hat found at the scene of Senzo Meyiwa's murder excluded all the accused. This hat had been claimed by some of the State witnesses to belong to one of the intruders.

On Tuesday, Masetla continues to testify about how a positive match between the samples and swabs taken at the scene was established.