Scopa gives retired cop 7 days to answer to De Ruyter's Eskom corruption claims

CAPE TOWN - A retired police officer to whom former Eskom CEO André Marinus de Ruyter allegedly reported intelligence information could be summoned to appear in Parliament if he turns down a third invitation to appear voluntarily before it.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday agreed that brigadier Jap Burger would be given seven working days to respond to its latest request to testify about maladministration and corruption claims made by De Ruyter shortly before his departure.

Burger has twice been a no-show in Parliament, questioning the committee’s mandate and citing a potential breach of confidential national security matters.

But a parliamentary legal opinion said these excuses did not hold water.

Last month, national Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told Scopa that Burger had retired at the end of June - the same month in which he was invited to appear before the committee for the first time.

On that occasion, Masemola said he did not know why Burger hadn’t turned up, but that Burger had raised concerns about his safety if he appeared in public.

Burger also wrote to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula questioning the committee’s mandate to interrogate him on matters of national security.

Parliamentary legal advisor advocate Frank Jenkins said Scopa would have to stick to questions related to financial misconduct at Eskom.

“From our understanding of the allegations, there’s no reason to believe that brigadier Burger would not be able to share information even in a manner that does not raise national security concerns.”

Jenkins added that while some power stations may be designated as national key points, this did not give Burger a blanket exemption from giving evidence to Parliament.