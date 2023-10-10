SA Spaza Association says recent child deaths affecting businesses negatively

At least five children have died after eating allegedly spoiled products in two separate incidents over the past week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Spaza Association (Sasa) said that the recent deaths of children from allegedly spoiled products has negatively affected small businesses.

In Soweto, three children died after eating biscuits purchased from a nearby spaza shop while on the West Rand, two children got fatally sick after allegedly eating cracker snacks bought from vendors at taxi rank in Ethembeni.

The association said that the decreasing numbers of local shop owners has had a negative effect on the sector.

Research by the Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation found that in 2017, at least 72% of spaza shops in South Africa were owned by foreign nationals.

Deputy president of the spaza association, Micheal Ramothopo, said that their local members had told them they could not compete with the low prices from foreign-owned shops.

"We're a dying organisation because our people cannot compete with illicit goods. We are dying."

In September, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that the ruling party was looking at drafting legislation that would reserve small businesses for South Africans only.