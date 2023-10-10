Go

SA drug-free sport institute: Lengthy legislative processes delayed doping law

The World Anti-doping Agency has threatened to impose sanctions on South African sports teams due to the country's failure to comply with the World Anti-doping code.

World Anti-Doping Agency. Picture: Supplied
10 October 2023 18:23

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport says delays in passing a doping law in Parliament are partially caused by lengthy legislative processes, that are required before a bill is amendment.

This sanction would see national teams that are playing at the international level being barred from displaying the South African flag.

CEO of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports Khalid Galant said the country's anti-doping bill will however soon be passed.

"You can't just do legislation in South Africa. It has to get a review by the State law advisor to see its constitutionality. Treasury has to have a review to see if there is any budgetary or financial impact, and then Parliament discusses it and that's just the way the process works."

Timeline

