SA drug-free sport institute: Lengthy legislative processes delayed doping law

The World Anti-doping Agency has threatened to impose sanctions on South African sports teams due to the country's failure to comply with the World Anti-doping code.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport says delays in passing a doping law in Parliament are partially caused by lengthy legislative processes, that are required before a bill is amendment.

The World Anti-doping Agency has threatened to impose sanctions on South African sports owing to the country's failure to comply with the World Anti-doping code.

This sanction would see national teams that are playing at the international level being barred from displaying the South African flag.

READ: World anti-doping agency ruffles SA's sports scene

CEO of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports Khalid Galant said the country's anti-doping bill will however soon be passed.

"You can't just do legislation in South Africa. It has to get a review by the State law advisor to see its constitutionality. Treasury has to have a review to see if there is any budgetary or financial impact, and then Parliament discusses it and that's just the way the process works."