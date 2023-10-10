Political killings in KZN linked to circulation of illegal guns - Mchunu

Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willis Mchunu believes KwaZulu-Natal has more illegal firearms in circulation than any of its other provincial counterparts.

The former leader is part of the multi-party committee that met on Monday night as concerns grow that more politicians might be targeted as the country approaches the 2024 general elections.

At least 17 councillors have been assassinated in the province over the past year.

As the multi-party committee gathers once more in search of solutions to address political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, Mchunu said that the province’s history with violence should never be forgotten.

He told Eyewitness News that the violent past which once characterised KwaZulu-Natal was also to blame for the current assassinations.

"KwaZulu-Natal has a history that other provinces do not have. We have a history of faction fights, we have a history of political violence in this province which less provinces have had."

Mhunu said that the circulation of unlawful guns in the province was only making things worse.

"Where does that lead us to? It leads us to the issue of provinces infested with illegal guns, because of these episodes I am talking about are pursued through illegal guns."

Mchunu believes the committee’s task is a tall order, with political killings having been part of the South African story for well over the past 30 years, since the advent of democracy.